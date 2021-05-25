Is New Amsterdam new tonight on NBC? More season 3 spoilers







Is New Amsterdam new tonight on NBC? We understand fully if you’re excited for what’s ahead for the medical drama — so are we!

Unfortunately, we’re all going to have to be patient for a little while longer. Because of the two-hour The Voice finale and This Is Us airing an hour later than usual, we’ll be stuck waiting a while in order to see what lies ahead. The show returns on Thursday, June 1 with the first of two episodes, and these will work in order to better establish the season 3 endgame. (Remember that there is already a season 4 and 5 on the way, so you don’t have to worry about the long-term future.)

So while you wait for the show to come back, why not take a look at what lies ahead? Check out the synopses for both of these installments below…

Season 3 episode 13, “Fight Time” – 06/01/2021 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Sharpe offers help to a reluctant Mina. Max is faced with a tough decision about Luna. Bloom and Casey treat a patient who has been hiding a lifelong secret. Iggy finds himself in a very dangerous predicament. Reynolds treats a young heart transplant patient with astonishing symptoms. TV-14

Season 3 episode 14 (finale), “Death Begins in Radiology” – 06/08/2021 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Reynolds receives a dramatic offer. Max scours the hospital after he misplaces his wedding ring. Iggy contemplates a serious life change. Bloom learns some potentially life-changing news about Leyla. TV-14

It’s clear that there is a lot of great stuff worth checking out within this episode, so let’s go ahead and hope that all of it is worth the wait! We also want more progression on the Max/Helen relationship before the end of the season, given that we’ve been able to see the two of them come close to kissing already.

