Is The Resident new tonight on Fox? More season 5 preparation







Is The Resident new tonight over on Fox? We’ve got a lot to go over within this article as we prepare even more for the future!

The first bit of news we have to go through here is the bad news: There is no new episode coming on the network tonight. Last week was the finale! We know that this is a shorter season than usual, but that is due to the global health crisis. Let’s cross our fingers and hope that season 5 is a little bit longer. We know at least that it will be on Tuesdays this fall — that was confirmed with the network’s recent schedule release. Our guess is that Fox wants to get back to having a fall season, or at least something that feels a little more like it. (We’re sure that there will still be some delays due to the World Series.)

As for some of what lies ahead story-wise, executive producer Peter Elkoff wouldn’t hand over TOO many details. With that being said, he did offer up the following to TVLine:

Well, here’s all I will say, because I can’t give away any more: When our audience — our loyal and beloved audience — tunes in for the first episode of Season 5, by the time it’s over, they will be shocked at certain changes that are taking place at the hospital. That’s all I’m going to say.

One other thing to remember entering season 5 is to expect a different role for Barrett Cain. Morris Chestnut is not exiting the show completely, but he will not be a series regular as he moves on to another project.

Hopefully, we will be getting a formal The Resident season 5 premiere date at some point during the summer — have your eyes peeled for more news!

