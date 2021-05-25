





Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? If you’re hungry for an answer to that, rest assured that we’ve got you covered! We’ll take you through everything you need to know as you prepare yourself for the end of the season.

The good news is that there is a new episode tonight — the bad news is that this serves as the finale. “Rule 91” looks to be an installment like no other, as it revolves around Gibbs determining his future while Bishop also finds herself in some hot water. We know there have been a lot of questions about Mark Harmon’s future, but at the same time, don’t you have to be worried about Emily Wickersham as well?

For some more NCIS video coverage, be sure to check out our most-recent review for the show below! After you do that, remember to also subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube! There is going to be a full finale review up later tonight.

For a few more specifics on this episode, we recommend checking out the NCIS season 18 finale synopsis:

“Rule 91” – While pursuing a dangerous arms dealer, the team is shocked when Bishop is implicated in an old NSA leak. Also, Gibbs and Marcie (Pam Dawber) realize that the killer they’ve been tracking may be onto them, on the 18th season finale of NCIS, Tuesday, May 25 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network.

One more sneak peek…

Just in case you’re wondering how Jessica Knight fits in to this story, the video below is evidence! She’s eager to work with the crew again as she has a history collaborating with the NSA; also, she just wants a distraction after so many of her REACT colleagues were killed. This could be a further bridge to her eventually being a full-fledged regular on the show.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS right now, including more sneak peeks on “Rule 91”

What do you most want to see on the NCIS season 18 finale?

Be sure to give us some of your expectations at the moment below! Once you do that, be sure to stick around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







