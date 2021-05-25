The 100 prequel still in play, not officially canceled as of yet







Over the past few days, the folks over at The CW have made decisions on a handful of their shows. Take, for example, All American: Homecoming, Naomi, and 4400 all being officially ordered to series. On the flip side, they have also decided to not move forward with Painkiller and they are going to redevelop their adaptation of The Powerpuff Girls.

After all of these announcements, there are still a couple of projects up in the air. No firm decision has been made as of yet regarding The 100 prequel. The same goes for the Nancy Drew spin-off themed by and large around Tom Swift. These are decisions that we’ll see the network make probably over the next few months, but The 100 one is especially frustrating just because we’ve been waiting for close to a year already.

Speaking via Deadline, here is some of what The CW’s programming head Mark Pedowitz had to say about the prequel for the time being:

There are still discussions going on, it is not done in any way, shape or form. The discussions are still happening.

If the prequel does still happen, it’s probably not going to until we get around to the second half of the season. After all, The CW has already set their full fall schedule!

The primary reason for concern we have is that in the event that this show is ordered (if it even is), it probably wouldn’t air until at least the spring of 2022. Basically, it would be close to two years after the original show ended. That’s a long time to wait for something like this, and you would really just have to hope that some of your original fans are still around. (There is hardly any guarantee of that, given that most CW shows lose viewers year after year.)

