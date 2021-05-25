The Blacklist season 10: Is there hope that it could happen?







We know that The Blacklist has been renewed already for season 9 — but is that poised to be the final season at NBC? Based on what studio Sony wants, that may not be the case.

Speaking in a new interview with Deadline, Sony Pictures TV Studios President Jeff Frost made it clear that he wants both the James Spader series and The Goldbergs (another long-running show) to stay on the air for a long time:

“Our hope is that both series would continue … There has been no conversation about it being the final season for (The Goldbergs or The Blacklist). We haven’t gone into this being the final season; our hope is that there will be many more seasons of both shows.”

Will that really be the case for The Blacklist? This is where we have some skepticism. While there is a loyal audience here and the show performs well both in streaming and internationally, how much story is there really left to tell? Most of the higher-ranking members of the Blacklist have already been revealed; not only that, but Raymond Reddington himself has claimed that he is near the end of the “30-year project” he’s been working on with Ivan Stepanov. It’s easy to make a case that season 9 will be the end.

If it’s not the final season, you could argue that the show will have to change course slightly, and develop a compelling narrative beyond the conceit of the Blacklist itself. Anything is possible, but we have to remember that NBC will make the decision on a season 10 just as much as the studio. The same goes for the cast and crew.

How long could you see The Blacklist lasting at NBC?

