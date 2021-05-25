NCIS season 18 finale sneak peek: Gibbs, Marcie, and the boat!







Tonight on NCIS, we’re going to see the season 18 finale — and with that, of course, comes a number of big developments! “Rule 91” will be the story of Gibbs’ present and future, and we imagine that there will be some emotional moments throughout.

After all, we don’t know as of yet if Mark Harmon’s character is going to come back to the team, or if we’re going to see him get justice in the way that Marcie wants. Yet, the latest sneak peek suggests that they are going to keep trying!

For some more news on NCIS in video form, be sure to watch our most-recent review now below! Once you do that, be sure to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also come back around for some additional updates!

In this video below, you can see that Pam Dawber’s character is clearly frustrated with the case, and we get the feeling that she wants Gibbs to do more than he is. He is helping her chase down some leads, but that’s not stopping him from completing his boat the same time.

The part of this preview that is the most notable comes at the end, when Marcie makes it clear to him that it’s bad luck to take a boat out to water without a name. This is where the title for this episode comes into play: “Rule 91.” This rule, loosely translated, seems to mean “know when it’s time to walk away.” We know that this could be a strong clue that Gibbs is ready to leave NCIS overall, but what if it’s not what it seems? We could easily see this as a reminder to him, but he still could opt to return in some capacity. We know, after all, that Mark is not leaving the show outright, and it would be weird if he carried on in his current capacity for the duration of season 19.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS right now, including other sneak peeks for what lies ahead

What do you most want to see on the NCIS season 18 finale, especially when it comes to Gibbs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, remember to also come back around — there are more updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







