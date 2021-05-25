FBI season 3 finale promo: Stopping Antonio Vargas







The FBI season 3 finale is coming your way in under 24 hours! There is obviously a ton of great stuff to be excited for here … but also plenty of reasons to be nervous.

Take, for example, the presence of Antonio Vargas. Upon reflection, it doesn’t exactly seem like letting this guy go was all that great an idea. We’re now moving into a perilous situation where there are multiple bombs all over the city and we’ll have to see if Maggie, OA, and the rest of the team are going to get to all of them in time.

If you wanted a high-octane finale, this certainly looks to be it! The producers have found a way to tie this story into other stuff from this season, and also potentially lead you towards a cliffhanger at the very end of it.

One of the reasons why this finale is going to be so intense is the presence of David Zayas. We mostly came to know him thanks to his role on Dexter, and it is always unsettling for us now to watch him in these roles where he is so dangerous and wicked. He embodies it perfectly, and we’re super-nervous for how all of this is going to conclude. We know that Isobel will be at the center of the showdown; if Vargas is taking down for good at the end of the episode, that will be quite the win for her.

The final decision the writers have to make for the finale is this: Do you deliver a fantastic cliffhanger to make up for the non-traditional end last season? Or, do you go the other way and try to give a happy ending? We know this has been a tough year for a LOT of people out there.

