Is Gina Torres, Rob Lowe leaving 9-1-1: Lone Star after season 2 finale?







Is Gina Torres leaving her role on 9-1-1: Lone Star following the events of the season 2 finale? As of right now, it’s clear the producers want you to worry!

Think in terms of what happened at the end of this past episode: Tommy lost the person who mattered to her the most. It is causing her to put stock in all of the major relationships that exist in her life, and how taking care of family may be the most important thing for her now.

Based on what we saw in the episode, many of Tommy’s colleagues understand her desire to quit — just remember that they’ve lost someone before who wanted to leave for family concerns.

Now that we’ve spent a little time talking about Torres, let’s transition over to Rob Lowe as Owen Strand. Are we near the end of his time on the show, as well? Early on in the episode, we saw him contemplating hard the idea of not going back to the job — he knew that he was getting older and in this line of work, there is value in going out before the job defeats you entirely.

Here’s the good news

Despite all of the concerns during the episode, Tommy made the determination that the station was home — not only that, but Owen realized that he still had something more to give. We think a part of this had to do with the dust storm that went through the city — it gave everyone a further sense of passion and resolve. We also think it made Strand and Vega both realize how much they’re needed.

Here is the big twist: Will they have a job to go back to? As it turns out, the 126 may be shutting down unless the team finds a way to rally together again. It’s never easy within this world, is it?

