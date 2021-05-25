NCIS: Los Angeles season 13: Will Linda Hunt return as Hetty?







Is Linda Hunt going to be back as Hetty for NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 — or, to be specific, will she have a much larger role?

If you’ve watched a good bit of this show over the past few years, you know that Hunt’s appearances have been sporadic at best. In the past, we saw her gone as she recovered from a car accident; this time around, the virus more or less kept her away.

Yet, in a new interview with TVLine showrunner R. Scott Gemmill made it clear that there are plans to use the character a lot more in season 13 — of course there are no guarantees, but that’s something we are personally hoping to see. He also went on to have the following to say about her return in the finale:

As you know, Linda [Hunt] was away a lot more this season because of [the virus] and us trying to keep her safe. The couple of episodes that she was in, where she was supposed to be in the Middle East, we actually shot in her driveway. That was getting a little more difficult to do, and then finally, Linda had both her vaccines, she was feeling great, and she came back. And she was so happy to be back. She had been gone for so long and hadn’t really interacted with anyone, so she was just so thrilled to be back on set. The minute I saw her, she’s like, “Let’s talk about next season…,” so I think that as tough as last year was, for a lot of reasons, she, like the rest of us, is starting to see a little light at the end of the tunnel and feels good about coming back to work.

We could need Hetty more than ever now entering season 13, given that Renee Felice Smith and Barrett Foa are each leaving the show. If she doesn’t come back, who is going to be in charge of the team? The irony here is that there was all this talk about her retiring and yet, we perhaps need her now more than ever.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles right now

What do you want to see for Hetty on NCIS: Los Angeles season 13?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to stick around for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







