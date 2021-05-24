The Good Doctor season 4 episode 19 spoilers: The last before finale







Next week The Good Doctor season 4 episode 19 is going to kick off a two-part finale event, and it’s going to begin with a change of scenery. For at least the bulk of this upcoming episode “Venga,” Shaun Murphy is going to be in Guatemala with many of the other doctors. The goal here is humanitarian in nature: Helping a number of people who need their help. It’s going to be intense, given you are working long hours and have very limited resources.

So while Shaun may be doing good work, there are also some issues that await him at home. These will be explored over the course of the hour, as well, as Lea continues to go through a personal struggle alone.

Below, we have the full The Good Doctor season 4 episode 19 synopsis with some other news as to what lies ahead:

“Venga” – During part one of the two-part season finale, the St. Bonaventure team travels to Guatemala on a surgical mission to help patients at a rural hospital. Once there, the team faces a small community that is in desperate need of their help but are assigned the daunting task of identifying who they can help most. And while Shaun seems to be thriving in Guatemala, Lea is still struggling with the loss of her baby on the season finale of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, MAY 31 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Our hope is that by the time the finale wraps up, we’ll get a better sense of where Shaun and Lea are at — in addition to how so many other characters have coped with change throughout the year. It’s possible that there could be a big cliffhanger but after everything the team has gone through, we almost wonder if it’s best to just sprinkle in some happiness in the closing minutes.

