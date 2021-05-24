9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 premiere date hopes on Fox







Following tonight’s finale, what is there to hope for when it comes to a 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 over at Fox? As you would expect, there is a lot to get into here!

So where do we begin? Let’s start with the fact that there WILL be a season 3 coming to the network down the road. That has, after all, already been confirmed. With that in mind, the next order of business here is learning when the show is coming back. It’s not a part of the fall schedule at Fox, and instead, the plan seems to be to launch it at midseason.

At the moment, it is far too early to have some sort of specific premiere-date announcement. Odds are, we will learn at some point this fall. It’s an especially long-wait given this franchise’s penchant for cliffhangers, especially since 9-1-1 will be on come either September or October, most likely. We’ll be able to see that show for weeks on end without having a sense of what’s happening over on the spin-off.

Story-wise, we hope that Gina Torres sticks around after making her debut as Tommy this year. Beyond just that, we imagine that there will be another epic event over the first two episodes similar to what we saw this year — that is ultimately a franchise staple, right? There’s a lot of exciting character stuff we’re also hoping the series still explores, whether it be relationship dynamics or how so much of these characters end up meshing with the community.

Because 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 won’t have to deal as much with filming restrictions and virus protocols, here’s to hoping for a bigger, bolder season than ever before.

