All Rise season 3: Why was it canceled at CBS? Is there any hope?







As we prepare for the big series finale tonight, let’s go ahead and ask the question: Why is an All Rise season 3 not happening on CBS? Why are we missing out?

Answering a question like this is always complicated, mostly because there are a number of different variables you have to look at and consider. There was a time in which there was a lot of hope for the future here, as CBS was considering this one of their notable new shows. Heck, it even got a special spotlight last year courtesy of an episode that was filmed remotely.

Unfortunately, there are a number of things this season that led to this particular decision.

Ratings – Overall, All Rise season 2 generated just a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic and less than 4 million live viewers a week. It was down more than 25% in both measurements versus season 1, and clearly, there wasn’t much optimism that things would change in a potential season 3.

CBS’ programming strategy – When you look at the network’s fall schedule, it is clear that they are more reliant on established franchises than ever. You’ve got three NCIS shows, three versions of FBI, and then also remakes like SWAT and Magnum PI.

Behind-the-scenes headlines – Creator Greg Spottiswood was fired earlier this year amid allegations of workplace misconduct. The series could easily have gone on without him, but we have to think that the headlines did not work out in the show’s favor.

Ownership – CBS did not own All Rise fully, and because of that, they frankly made less money on it.

Could an All Rise season still happen elsewhere?

For the time being, that’s highly unlikely. While you never say never with any canceled show, we’ve yet to hear anything that suggests that new episodes are going to be picked up somewhere else.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to All Rise right now

Are you bummed that there is no All Rise season 3 happening at CBS?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back around to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







