9-1-1 season 5 premiere date hopes for Angela Bassett, cast







Following tonight’s finale, it’s going to be nice to know that a 9-1-1 season 5 is happening at Fox. With that said, when will it air? Consider this article a source for everything we know at present.

Earlier this month, Fox did reveal that they will be bringing the flagship show on the air again Mondays this fall. Because it is one of their highest-rated shows, there is no real need to shift things around. 9-1-1 is great where it is, after all. Why change that?

As for the specific premiere date, the fair expectation is that you will see new episodes starting in late September or early October. This is what Fox has done in non-virus seasons and we tend to think the same thing is going to happen here. Story-wise, we don’t anticipate that things are going to shift and change all that much. There will be daring rescues and some specific character moments. This is one of those shows that could really last however long the cast and producers want for it to. (The same goes for 9-1-1: Lone Star, though with it you will be waiting until midseason to see it back on the air.)

Odds are, you will see season 4 start up production at some point in mid-summer, and a few more teases will start to come up around that time. The first trailer could surface in late summer, just a few weeks before the show is slated to come back. This show often has some sort of enormous disaster within the first two episodes of a season, and that’s what we are expecting to go down here yet again.

A formal premiere date announcement for 9-1-1 season 5 should be coming over the next couple of months. Stay tuned…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to 9-1-1 right now!

What do you most want to see on 9-1-1 season 5?

Be sure to share some of your hopes in the attached comments! After you do that, remember to also come back around to get some additional news. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







