This Is Us season 5 finale spoilers: Show EP says answers ahead







Will the This Is Us season 5 finale serve to answer some of your biggest questions? It feels like the answer there is a “maybe.” Based on what one of the show’s executive producers is saying, a number of cracks are going to be filled in … but some more cracks are created at the same time.

Given that there is already a season 6, the show does have a little bit of time to reveal everything else that they want to! Of course, the bummer with this is that it’s the final season, so they better tie together all of the loose ends they’ve already left dangling!

In speaking a little bit more on what’s coming up tomorrow night, here is what executive producer Isaac Aptaker had to say to Entertainment Weekly:

“It’s really satisfying and twisty … We give some big answers and then we ask some brand-new questions, and I think this really strikes the perfect balance between the two.”

What we’re personally hoping to see over the course of the finale is a chance to learn if Kevin and Madison actually get married — is Kevin’s own past, or his “Newlywed Game” answers, going to cause a problem for him? Of course, beyond that we continue to have questions about the flash-forward timeline and who is included or not included there. We still haven’t seen Kate there and there’s no telling if Kevin is with Madison or not.

What do you most want to see happen over the course of the This Is Us season 5 finale?

