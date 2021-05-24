Is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS? More season 4 hopes







Is The Neighborhood new tonight over on CBS? Within this article, we come bearing an answer to that question! Beyond just that, we’re also going to look a little more towards the future.

We don’t want to keep you waiting all that long here, so let’s kick things off by sharing the bad news: Alas, there is no new episode tonight! Last week was, in fact, the big finale, and that means we’re going to be stuck waiting until the fall to learn what lies ahead. CBS has already confirmed that new episodes of The Neighborhood will air on Monday nights this fall, but there is no particular premiere date as of yet.

So what will the story be when new episodes come on the air? We feel like one of the cornerstones here is going to be Gemma’s pregnancy and how she and Dave plan for whatever their future holds. We think that there will be a lot of fun associated with this, especially since their neighbors are going to be more than happy to chip in with as much feedback and insight as humanly possible.

As for Calvin, we just hope that the friendship he’s formed with Dave continues to grow and change in some pretty unique ways. Think about it like this — the two realized in the finale that they are important to one another, even if they don’t always acknowledge that right away. We want to see the next season go deeper and be unafraid to take on some topical subject matter — while also staying entertaining and funny. This show is more than capable of balancing all of these different things. Let’s just hope that they are able to pull it off when the dust finally settles.

What do you most want to see on The Neighborhood moving forward?

Are you glad there is a season 4?

