Chicago PD season 8 finale spoilers: The danger beyond Kim Burgess







As we prepare for the Chicago PD season 8 finale on Wednesday, we know already that Kim Burgess is in grave danger. So what about everyone else? That's something that you're going to experience in a big, dramatic way.

What you are getting in this finale is something that looks and feels different than almost any other one you’ve seen on this show in a while. There are a lot of signs already that we are building towards a cliffhanger, and we get a further sense of that through what LaRoyce Hawkins had to say in a new interview with TV Insider:

“Everybody’s going to be looking forward to seeing who’s still alive, who’s still around … Naturally, it feels like Burgess is in the most danger, but that might not be the case. Burgess might honestly be the safest because of the danger she was in. [Because of] the decisions made because of the way [Episode] 15 left us, you don’t know who you have to worry about.”

Hawkins insinuates in the interview that you may not know the end result of every storyline until the start of season 9, so prepare yourself accordingly.

If Burgess does end up being safe in the midst of everything she’s going through, who should we be worried about? Ruzek is high on our personal list, since we know that he would do anything possible in order to ensure that Burgess is okay — including risking his own life. We’re also concerned about Voight, but maybe not in the way that you would initially assume. If something happens to him, it’s probably more likely to be due to his history than someone killing him off.

Because we already know that a Chicago PD season 9 is coming, we’re fine with a few cliffhangers! It’s something that we didn’t much of from the franchise last season due to the sudden way that things has to end.

Who are you most worried about entering the Chicago PD season 8 finale, beyond Burgess?

