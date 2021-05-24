The Blacklist season 8 episode 19 photo: Is Liz Keen locked up at all?







As we prepare for The Blacklist season 8 episode 19 this Friday, it’s fair to assume that Elizabeth Keen is locked up … right? Well, not so fast.

At the end of this past episode, we did see Cooper and the FBI do their part to put her in handcuffs — which was understandable given everything that happened earlier this season. Yet, Raymond Reddington objected to the idea, making it clear that he had a better chance of keeping her safe than anyone in the Task Force.

Does the photo above indicate that James Spader’s character has succeeded? We can’t say that with 100% certainty at present, but it feels like there’s a good chance at that. He may be trying to find a way to transport Liz to (temporary) safety, and that could be the job of the episode’s title Blacklister in Balthazar “Bino” Baker. He knows that Liz is valuable to whatever “30-year project” he is trying to complete, though it’s not clear at the moment precisely what that role is. He also does care about her on some level, even if she previously decided that she wanted him dead.

There are only four more episodes this season, so we have to imagine that things are going to be moving forward rather quickly. In the end, don’t be shocked if we’re going to have Neville Townsend be the title Blacklister for the finale. That’s just the thing that makes the most overall sense.

What do you most want to see for Liz on The Blacklist season 8 episode 19?

Do you think that the character will be imprisoned at all?

