NCIS: Los Angeles season 13: A Barrett Foa, Renee Felice Smith return?







Is there a chance that Barrett Foa and Renee Felice Smith could come back in some form for NCIS: Los Angeles season 13? We know that neither one of them will be a series regular coming up, but there is still hope for an appearance in some shape or form.

To be specific, next season you are going to have a chance to see the landmark 300th episode (provided there is no trimming down the episode order) — when you consider how historic that number is, you would like to get as many familiar faces there as possible. Our hope is that Linda Hunt will be back again in the flesh, and the same goes for both Nell and Eric.

For the record, both Foa and Smith each told TVLine in separate interviews that they’d love to be back for the episode, and we imagine that there are a few different ways you could include them. Maybe there is a case that requires their particular brand of expertise — or maybe they are just back in America after some time in Tokyo! We’d love to get some sort of update on where they are, and it’d personally be our hope that the two are able to eventually rebuild some sort of romantic connection.

One of the things that we most lament over the past couple of years is that there wasn’t that much time where we got to see Nell and Eric actually together. Both Foa and Smith were each gone for significant stretches of time and with that, it made it harder for their stories to overlap. We do still think they are one of the most entertaining duos on this show, and it’s nice that they were written out in such a way where you can imagine the two of them doing great things moving forward.

