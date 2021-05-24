All American season 3: ‘Homecoming’ spin-off gets series order







While you prepare for tonight’s All American season 3 episode to air, there is some good news about the franchise’s future!

Today, The CW officially confirmed that they are giving a green light to All American: Homecoming, a spin-off series that will feature Geffri Maya as Simone. She will be heading off to an HBCU in order to pursue her dreams of being a tennis star; meanwhile, Peyton Alex Smith of Legacies fame will also appear as a baseball prospect. Both of them will have to deal with the pressure that comes with college sports, while also finding themselves in a new and very-different environment.

We can’t say that we’re altogether shocked that All American is getting a spin-off at this point, given that the flagship series has proven it self to be a solid hit at the network. It started off as a bubble series but since that time has attracted more and more of a devoted following. It’s almost moving in the opposite direction of some of The CW’s superhero shows, which have lost a little bit of steam over time.

As for other spin-off news, there is still no official word on either Painkiller, a spin-off of Black Lightning, or a potential The 100 prequel that was teased all the way back last summer. Meanwhile, the network is planning to redevelop their Powerpuff Girls adaptation, giving it some more time to find the right tone. That does make a good bit of sense — if you are going to take a big risk with a property like this, you have to make sure that it’s perfect. If it doesn’t work in the end, you’re better off just not airing it at all.

