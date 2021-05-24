The Good Doctor season 4 episode 18 video: Shaun, Lea’s camping trip







Tonight on ABC The Good Doctor season 4 episode 18 is going to air, and that brings with it opportunities to see a number of interesting things.

So what’s at the top of the list for us? Think along the lines of seeing Shaun and Lea going on a camping trip together. The purpose of this is rather simple: It’s an opportunity for the two of them to get away from the world and reconnect for a little bit. Just think about what they’ve gone through as of late: They lost their baby and through that, they are still trying to deal with their grief.

Do they understand that life moves forward? Sure, but it’s not an easy process to do that. This is why in this episode the two will struggle while out in the wilderness, and that’s before a serious medical issue eventually derails everything. Shaun hurts himself to the point where his toes are numb; he also recognizes that if his circulation goes away, things could get back enough that his whole foot will need to be amputated. We obviously hope that the crisis doesn’t get to that point!

What this situation could mean is that Shaun and Lea must work together out in the field in order to ensure that he is okay, and that means guiding her through some of what needs to be done. We know that Lea is smart and capable of just about anything — she may not be a doctor but at the same time, she could do enough here in order to ensure that Freddie Highmore’s character comes out of this well enough.

Tonight’s episode is not the finale (even with it being the end of May) — there are two more episodes after the fact, and they will bring their own fair share of challenges.

