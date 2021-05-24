Law & Order: SVU season 22 finale spoilers: Is a wedding coming?







The Law & Order: SVU season 22 finale is coming in early June; so is there a chance to see some wedding bells? If nothing else, it looks like we’re going to be getting a chance to see Fin and Phoebe prepare to tie the knot!

It’s hard to know in advance just how far an episode will go to give us a big ceremony, but we think a show like this can benefit from some happy stuff here and there. After all, the vast majority of what we have with this show are harrowing, emotional cases. This could be something different — though of course, there’s also going to be a case present here. To go along with that, you will also have one more appearance from Christopher Meloni as Stabler. The full synopsis below gives you a better sense of what’s coming:

06/03/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : SEASON FINALE — While Fin and Phoebe make wedding plans, Benson and Rollins try to help a homeless single mother who’s being trafficked in exchange for safe housing. Guest starring Christopher Meloni, Jennifer Esposito, Zabryna Guevara and Angelic Zambrana.

What makes SVU finales so unpredictable by and large is you never quite know how they are going to end. There are times when there will be some enormous cliffhanger, but at the same time also times where they will wrap up most loose ends. Because we’ve got a potential wedding taking place here, it’s more our hope that the story ends up being by and large tied up.

The one thing that may complicate the ending this time around is the presence of Organized Crime. It remains to be seen how much SVU will be used in the finale to set the stage for what lies after the fact.

