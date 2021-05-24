





Is Barrett Foa leaving NCIS: Los Angeles for good after the season 12 finale? The events of the episode started to make us worried.

It’s ironic that entering the episode, we were more concerned about losing either Linda Hunt (Hetty) or Renee Felice Smith (Nell). Yet, as the episode went along, it was clear that Foa’s future could also be in question. His appearances in season 12 were sporadic in the first place, which made sense given that he had a separate job and was now swimming in money. He missed the job with NCIS, but at the same time was happy and fulfilled with what he was doing.

Not only that, but in the finale he made it clear that he wanted Nell on board on his team! There is a new office in Tokyo that he’s gotten the go-ahead for, and he wants her to help run things with him. The two were the dream team at NCIS, so why not try to repeat that success? Nell hesitated at the idea, even if there was a part of her that was intrigued with being in a new place and, potentially, having more success.

In the end, Nell surprised us! We did think that she would stay in Los Angeles but instead, she opted to go with Eric to Tokyo. Both of them are gone, though it’s hard to know for sure if they will be gone forever. Nell even joked that she’ll be back in six weeks after being stuck in another country with Eric, but it’s hard for us at this point to project what the future holds. (TVLine reports that both Foa and Renee Felice Smith are leaving the show, but who knows if that’s for good?)

The episode tonight ended with Nell and Eric driving off into the sunset and seemingly enjoying every single second of it. Maybe this is an end; or, maybe this is a new beginning.

