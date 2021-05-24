Evil season 2 premiere date, Paramount+ teaser revealed!







Not that long ago, it was officially confirmed that Evil season 2 will be officially coming to Paramount+. Now, we have a premiere date!

Today, the streaming service announced that the one-time CBS series is going to be arriving on Sunday, June 20. Not only that, but they’ve also unveiled a trailer that gives you a pretty good sense of what’s coming up! It’s spooky, intense, and just about everything else you’d want from the Robert & Michelle King series.

We’ll be the first person to admit that we wanted to see Evil remain on CBS. Moving a show mid-series to a streaming service can be tough! You’re having to convince an entirely new audience of people to check out your show, while also hoping that your old audience follows you. That’s tough, especially when you’re talking about a service with a monthly fee.

Yet, we will at least admit this: It makes more sense that Evil airs on Paramount+ than CBS. When you think about its subject matter, it actually makes more sense that it would thrive somewhere without the content restrictions. We just don’t expect season 2 to look all that different from season 1. It’s not clear that the producers knew of the Paramount+ move until recently, so they may have written these scripts assuming they were still airing on linear TV. Maybe in a potential season 3 we could see the show go bigger, bolder, and more extreme — which we absolutely do want. Isn’t this the sort of show where a change like this makes sense?

So what we’re trying to say is that if you love Evil, it’s worth the Paramount+ subscription to pick it up.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Evil season 2?

Have any particular story hopes? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, remember to keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

