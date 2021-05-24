Mare of Easttown episode 7 (finale) spoilers: How will it end?







Next week on HBO, Mare of Easttown episode 7 is going to air — and with that, we’re going to be at the end of the road. This is the finale! While we’d love to imagine a season 2 happening at some point, from the start this was planned to be a limited series. That means we’re probably going to get closure both in terms of the case and also Mare’s personal life.

As for what’s going to be coming up, HBO is not revealing too much — a synopsis for the finale has not been released as of Sunday night. What we can tell you is that the episode is entitled “Sacrament” (appropriate given the show’s religious themes), and that it’s going to be 70 minutes long. Those extra ten minutes should help to establish a further sense of closure for all of these characters.

It goes without saying, but be prepared for an ending that’s not full of sunshine and rainbows. Maybe Mare ensures that justice is served. However, in the process of that don’t be surprised if there is more sorrow and tragedy elsewhere. This is a world that isn’t afraid to drop by characters — who would’ve thought that Evan Peters would be written off at the point he was?

If you’re HBO, the #1 thing you should be hoping for is rather simple: That the finale generates conversation for many weeks and months ahead. You want people discovering the show even after it’s over. That’s what made Big Little Lies and The Undoing as big as they were.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Mare of Easttown right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Mare of Easttown episode 7?

How do you think this story is going to wrap up? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, stick around for some other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







