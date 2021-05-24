American Idol season 20: Is it renewed? Are the judges returning?







With tonight serving as the big finale for season 19, why not take a minute and discuss American Idol season 20?

There are a few different things to talk through within this piece, but it feels proper to kick things off with a reminder: Yes, the show is coming back. It was confirmed recently alongside a number of other unscripted ABC shows, not that this is any surprise. While it’s not the ratings juggernaut it was during its early days, American Idol remains a solid part of the primetime lineup. It also allows for a lot of cross-platform synergy as ABC can monetize the show on YouTube with individual performances. Also, parent company Disney can promote a lot of its properties over the course of a given season.

Rest assured, American Idol season 20 will be back on in early 2022 — so what about Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie? Nothing is confirmed as of yet, but that’s not strange. Usually, new deals for the judges and Ryan Seacrest are worked out shortly before filming begins in the fall. According to The Hollywood Reporter, all three are currently expected to return — that can change over time, but we’d be surprised if it does. The judges are hardly a problem with this show; in general, we think that American Idol has a fairly solid formula. Its biggest problem is that there are so many other platforms where you can become a superstar now. It just doesn’t have the foothold in the music industry that it used to.

Hopefully, a premiere date for season 20 will be revealed later this year!

