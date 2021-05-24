Is Good Girls new tonight on NBC? Season 4 episode 10 promo







Is Good Girls new tonight on NBC? If you’re wanting an answer to that question, rest assured we’ve got you covered!

Of course, we wish we had you covered with news that you’d want to celebrate! Unfortunately, we’re in the midst now of a pretty-long hiatus for the Christina Hendricks – Retta series to come back. The promo below makes it clear that it will resume season 4 on Thursday, June 24. The one silver lining in here is that when the show comes back, it will be with a two-hour summer premiere and there’s a lot of good stuff following that! Unfortunately, the promo is only 15 seconds so you don’t get that much outside of montages and a few fun moments. We’re also still so far away from the return that there’s no synopsis out there for what’s next.

The one thing we’re obviously concerned about with such a long wait is that it may make it all the harder for Good Girls to get the proper audience that it deserves. There aren’t always a ton of viewers around in the summer, so this is something to prepare yourself for accordingly. We know that there was some chatter about Netflix potentially picking up the show at one point, but nothing has since been confirmed on that subject. We’re just going to have to wait and see if some other news is confirmed, but it doesn’t feel like anyone is rushing to make anything clear.

Once there’s some other updates out there on the future of Good Girls, rest assured we’ll have them! For now, just resume rocking back and forth in anticipation.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Good Girls

What do you want to see when it comes to Good Girls moving forward?

Are you sad that the series is not on the air tonight? Let us know some of your thoughts on that subject below! After you do that, remember to come back around to make sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







