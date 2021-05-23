





Is The Rookie new tonight over on ABC? If you come into this article wondering that very thing, we’re happy to help!

With that in mind, let’s go ahead and kick things off by sharing some of the bad news: There is no new episode tonight. Not only that, but there’s no going to be a new episode for a good while now. Last week served as the episode finale, and in turn, we were left with an enormous cliffhanger. Is Angela Lopez going to be okay? Not only was she kidnapped, but it happened right before her wedding! What is it with Nathan Fillion shows having shocking revelations around weddings?

Odds are, season 4 will pick up almost immediately where season 3 left off, and you will have a chance to see it at some point this fall. ABC has already released their upcoming schedule and yet again, this show finds itself at 10:00 p.m. on Sunday nights. It will be following a lineup of game shows, and we hope that it finds a way to secure its audience in the midst of that. It’s been somewhat of a bubble show for the entirety of its run and yet somehow, it does find a way to survive.

So when will we start to get some more information on what’s actually happening on The Rookie season 4? Think over the summer. We’re probably still months away from the start of filming, so we’re going to have to be patient while we wait and see precisely what lies ahead.

One more thing we’re left wondering about here: Whether or not there will be a time jump after the premiere. We wouldn’t be shocked, since it gives The Rookie a chance to catch up with real-time.

