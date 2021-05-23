Bob’s Burgers season 12 premiere date hopes: When could it be back?







Following tonight’s finale at Fox, do you want to get the Bob’s Burgers season 12 premiere date — or, at least a sense of it? We’re happy to help out within this piece!

The first thing that we should do here, of course, is note that there will be a season 12 of the long-running comedy. Not only that, but there will be a season 13 as well! The news was confirmed last fall that both this show and Family Guy would have two more seasons each. In a statement, here is what Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn had to say:

“Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers are key pillars of our network’s success. By taking the genre to new heights and driving pop culture in meaningful ways, they’ve laid the foundation for making Animation Domination one of the most powerful program blocks in all of television … Both of these two-season renewals affirm once again our commitment to animation and empower us to continue in our build as the leader in the space with distinct and fresh new comedies. We’d like to thank Seth [MacFarlane], Loren [Bouchard] and their entire teams, not to mention our partners at 20th Television, and we’re excited to continue these great shows with them.”

This early renewal shows an obvious amount of faith that Bob’s Burgers can continue to be every bit as entertaining as it is right now. Also, we don’t think Fox wants it to end anytime soon! This could be a situation where it lasts as long as Bouchard and the cast want it to.

So what will the season 12 premiere date be? While nothing is confirmed at this very moment in time, it’s not a stretch to say that more than likely, it will be back in either late September or early October. The plan is for the show to air on Sundays at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time.

