





Is Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist new tonight on NBC? If you find yourselves wondering about that, allow us to lend a helping hand!

Unfortunately, we can’t quite present to you news worth singing about: There is no new episode on the air tonight. Last week was the finale and, unfortunately, there is still no word on if a season 3 will happen. NBC is still trying to make their decision on the future and if they cancel it, we’ll see if anyone else opts to pick it up.

We’re trying to be realistic about the long-term future within this article so we should make the following clear: It won’t be a shock if NBC moves on. The live ratings for season 2 were far from great, especially after the show moved to Sunday nights. However, it does perform well in DVR views and has a devoted audience — that’s without mentioning all of the critical acclaim! If we had to guess, we’d say that Peacock swoops in and picks the show up for a season 3. That gives the NBCUniversal streaming service a solid hit that it can program around next year.

Hopefully, we’ll hear more about what the future holds for Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist at some point between now and the Fourth of July. There’s a huge cliffhanger here that we need some resolution to! Why is Max able to hear Zoey’s heart-song all of a sudden? It’s a big change in the show’s mythology, and we hope that it can be a key to getting a few more answers, as well.

Also, think about all the possible musical numbers! We’re sure that the producers already have some ideas running through their heads…

