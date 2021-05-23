The Equalizer season 2 premiere date hopes: When will it return?







Following the big finale tonight, are you interested to see The Equalizer season 2? When could it premiere over on CBS? We’ve got a few different things to break down within this piece!

Let’s begin, of course, with a reminder that there is a season 2 coming to the network! That is a sure thing, and that was first confirmed a little while ago. The Queen Latifah series got off to a great start due to it airing after the Super Bowl, and it’s done a solid job of being able to keep up some of its momentum ever since. While it’s not shattering ratings records anymore, it is averaging over a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic and more than seven million viewers.

It’s already been confirmed by CBS that season 2 will premiere on Sunday nights this fall, which means that you’re not going to need to wait until midseason again. Because the first season performed so well, the idea is to give The Equalizer a larger episode order now and more chances to tell stories. It should be the beneficiary this fall of airing after the NFL / 60 Minutes, which has shown itself to be a really good lead-in. This could help further to propel the show to a potential season 3. One other benefit of The Equalizer? It can benefit what airs after it! Both this show and NCIS: Los Angeles are pretty natural compliments to each other.

Because we are so far away still from season 2 premiering on CBS, it’s a little too early to speculate as to what’s going to be coming up. Still, we imagine that Robyn McCall will be facing more tough choices and difficult crises. We know that she’s been able to get herself out of some tight binds before, and odds are, that will continue.

