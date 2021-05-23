When Calls the Heart season 9: When could filming begin?







We know that there is a When Calls the Heart season 9 coming to Hallmark Channel down the road — so with that in mind, let’s talk filming! When will cameras start rolling back in the Vancouver area?

Ultimately, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that you could be waiting a little while to get some news on that subject. Heck, there’s a good chance the start of filming may not be announced in advance! This is an important date for the cast and crew, but it’s not something that traditionally becomes an annual event. What you can probably expect is that when everyone is back on set, you will see some photos of the cast doing some work. It’s not a guarantee you’ll see much of the lead-up.

Last year, the When Calls the Heart family was back in Hope Valley in late July. The idea there was to get more episodes done before winter arrived in Vancouver. They also may have wanted to get off to a quick start in case there were any virus-related filming delays. We’re not sure that things will begin as early in the summer this time around, but it’d be nice, just like it’d be nice to get a Christmas Special at the end of the year.

It is our hope that production will be underway at some point in July or August, that way the show can maintain a typical schedule and premiere with the season proper in early 2022. There is clearly a ton of stuff for the writers to get to, whether it be Elizabeth and Lucas’ relationship, seeing how Nathan moves forward, and also assessing what’s going to be happening with both Henry and Carson after their decisions in the season 8 finale.

