Is Pete Davidson leaving Saturday Night Live after season 46?







Is Pete Davidson leaving Saturday Night Live following last night’s season 46 finale? We know that there is all sorts of speculation!

Ultimately, there will always be question marks about the future of longtime cast members after an episode like we saw last night. What makes the questions around Pete different are courtesy of his Weekend Update appearance. At the end of his piece, he took a moment to thank everyone and noted that he grew up in front of them week after week. It was a moment that felt like a goodbye, and we know that there are others who feel the same way about Cecily Strong’s rendition of “My Way.”

In theory, both Strong and Davidson could be going, with the same being said for Kate McKinnon, who was visibly emotional during the cold open. If they are leaving, though, why didn’t NBC or SNL announce their exits in advance? The simple answer is that they may not know for sure. We’ve seen it happen both ways over the years — some cast members leave without much of an announcement, whereas others get more of a public farewell. We still remember the last sketches for Bill Hader and Fred Armisen, and there’s something special to us about knowing someone is gone in advance.

It may take a few weeks to figure out what the future holds for some of the SNL cast, but we are expecting a slightly larger exodus than usual this year. Some of that is simply due to other projects opening up, while another part of it may just be due to a lot of people opting to stay the past few years.

You can watch Pete’s most-recent Weekend Update below for some more context as to what we’re talking about here.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Saturday Night Live right now, including when the next season could premiere

Do you think Pete Davidson, Cecily Strong, or Kate McKinnon is leaving Saturday Night Live?

Who would you miss the most of the three, or can you even choose? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, stick around for some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







