NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 finale video: Why was Deeks taken?







Tonight on CBS, the NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 finale is finally here — and as you would imagine, there’s a lot of drama coming!

We know that for Nell, a big part of her story will be about her future — will she take over Hetty’s job, and does that mean the end of Linda Hunt for good? We know that this is one of the questions viewers will be asking tonight.

For the sake of the latest sneak peek below, though, we’re placing the focus more on what’s coming for Deeks — at one point during this episode, he finds himself captured! After the fact, though, he has unscramble what he’s learned to the team. Let’s just say that it involves a couple of guys named “Igor” plus also a battle to obtain some weapons. We’ve seen stuff like this on the show many times before, but there remains something so fun about the way Deeks breaks it down. (There’s a reason why this show is called “A Tale of Two Igors.”)

Not everything will be fun for Deeks, Sam, Callen, and Kensi within this episode. Be prepared for another high-stakes mission, one that offers up its fair share of surprises by the end. By the time the new case is over, though, we’re still hoping for great news on Densi’s efforts to try and have a baby. We know that’s been a huge part of the narrative for the majority of the season, and they’ve gone through their fair share of struggles trying to make it happen.

Has this been a season of struggle for a lot of these characters? Absolutely, and that’s why we are hoping in our heart for some good news and maybe a cliffhanger that doesn’t involve someone being potentially dead. We’ve gone down that road plenty of times already on this show!

Where do you think the story is going on the NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 finale?

