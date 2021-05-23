Call the Midwife season 10 episode 7 (finale) spoilers: Who’s leaving?







Next week marks the Call the Midwife season 1o finale on BBC One and all signs point towards a lot of big things happening. The producers know how important this episode is! It marks a culmination of everything we’ve seen so far. Not only that, but it could be a springboard into the future. We know that the show is coming back for another season, so you don’t have to worry about that as you watch.

Before even getting to the specifics here, there’s one other thing to know here in advance: At the conclusion of this episode, you will be able to see a special entitled Special Delivery. That will celebrate the tenth anniversary of the series — what a wonderful milestone this is!

Now, we present the full Call the Midwife season 10 finaly synopsis:

In the final episode of this series, Nonnatus House struggles to come to terms with Nancy’s (Megan Cusack) revelation. With Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter) taking her annual leave at the Mother House, Sister Hilda (Fenella Woolgar) relishes the chance to cover and impress with her leadership.

While attending an expectant mother, Sister Frances (Ella Bruccoleri) and Trixie (Helen George) are appalled to learn that Poplar’s housing crisis is worsening, leaving the Nonnatus team vowing to fight for change.

It’s a poignant time for the Turner family as Timothy (Max Macmillan) readies to leave for medical school in Edinburgh and Cyril (Zephryn Taitte) receives news from home, prompting him and Lucille (Leonie Elliott) to consider their own future.

Meanwhile a very special baby is born, who causes a rift in a close-knit family and leads many people to count their blessings.

The departure of Timothy will be a big deal for Dr. Turner and Shelagh — meanwhile, we wonder if something big could be happening for Cyril and Lucille, as well. Given that we lost Valerie Dyer coming into this season, it’d be sad to lose any more major characters! Yet, in the world of Call the Midwife, change is natural. It’s woven into the fabric of what this series is.

