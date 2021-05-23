Saturday Night Live season 47 premiere date hopes on NBC







Following tonight’s finale, are you interested in learning about the Saturday Night Live season 47 premiere date at NBC?

The first thing that is worth pointing out here is obviously the fact that there will be a season 47 of the late-night show! This is something that was a given months ago and honestly, we’re not sure that we will can imagine the TV world without it. This is a long-time staple of NBC and it’s something that generates headlines like almost nothing else.

As for when season 47 is going to premiere, we feel like we can already pinpoint that to a certain extent, as well: Think either late September or early October. Even this season with the virus out there in the world, SNL found a way to keep things going roughly on schedule. Our hope is that they will be able to adhere to that more than ever, and we can also continue to have a full live audience! The finale was the first time all season that we’ve been able to have that.

Odds are, we’ll find out in September who the first host of the season is. We imagine that it will be either someone from a summer movie or a big star — someone who has been in the SNL family for a little while. This is one of the reasons why we had Chris Rock to start off the season; he was someone that audiences would love and he was a familiar face for the cast. They always want to get off on the right foot!

Now, the struggle truly begins — we’ve got at least four months to go until we see new episodes again! This is unless they bring back those Weekend Updates specials…

