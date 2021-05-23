Mare of Easttown episode 6 spoilers: Mare takes the case back







As we prepare for Mare of Easttown episode 6 on HBO tomorrow night, one thing is abundantly clear: Mare’s finding herself at the center of the storm. After being forced to take a backseat on the case, she’s finding herself back in a position to run things. Unfortunately, this is also coming at a time where she has to mourn what happened to Zabel. It doesn’t appear like he is sprouting back up from the dead and with that, she’ll have to balance out her pain and what is right in front of her.

Below, we’ve got the full Mare of Easttown episode 6 synopsis with some more information on what lies ahead:

After a heroic rescue lands her in the hospital, Mare awakes to the pain of losing a friend. Then, given a second chance by Chief Carter, Mare reevaluates old suspects, which leads to a shocking clue. Meanwhile, Richard visits Mare in hopes of deepening their relationship, and Lori confides in her best friend about recent family troubles.

We know that we’re getting near the end of the season and because of that, there’s almost no time for the show to move things along at a slow pace. Mare’s going to have to get some more answers quickly … let’s just hope that it doesn’t lead to any more bodies falling in the process. This is a limited series and because of that, we’re going to have a defined end. Or, at the very least, an end that the producers want to deliver.

If there’s one last thing we can say leading into this episode, it’s this: There are some problems that only Mare can solve. As a matter of fact, some forces out there may be dictating it this way.

