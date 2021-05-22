The Bachelorette spoilers: Katie Thurston & a cat costume guy (video)







With the premiere of The Bachelorette coming in just over two weeks, we have to love that some more previews are coming out! With this latest one, it seems to perfectly fit the theme of bizarre night-one introductions.

What do we mean by that? It’s pretty simple: Why in the world would you show up to meet your possible future wife dressed as a cat? (See the promo below for evidence.) While it’s possible that she laughs at the joke and you can build something later, that’s a hard thing to recover from! Yet, every single season someone goes for a weird costume and/or gimmick, even though only a few of them find success with the lead after the fact.

With this particular guy, there’s some good news and bad news. He does apparently do well enough with Katie to get a kiss on the first night. However, it doesn’t seem like it’s actually that great of a kiss! She talks about it a little bit after the fact with hosts Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams, who clearly are going to bring a different vibe to the season.

What this promo does tell us is that we’re in for a pretty-fun season. We’re sure that there will be some drama, but we’re really hoping there’s far less of it than what we’ve seen on some other iterations of the franchise as of late. The last season of The Bachelor ended up being so frustrating on a number of levels.

How are we feline about this suitor? 🐱 pic.twitter.com/169fO30p18 — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) May 22, 2021

