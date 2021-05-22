Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, May 22, 2021?







Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Are we inching closer to the end of this current season? We’ve got a lot to discuss within!

We do have some good news at this point to share, though you could also view it as bittersweet: There is a new episode tonight! However, it also is the season finale. Anya Taylor-Joy of The Queen’s Gambit is going to be the host for the show tonight, whereas you’re going to see Lil Nas X as the musical guest. The goal here will be to tie together everything that you saw over the course of the season, and maybe leave you with a few surprises, as well. (Hopefully, these surprises are not related to a cast member leaving, which we worry about pretty much on an annual basis.)

While a number of shows this season have been hit incredibly hard by the global health crisis, SNL did its part to weather the storm. This is the time that the show would’ve ended the season in a typical year, and they managed to pull out a good 20 episodes. That’s only down an episode from their typical season of the show. We give them a lot of credit for adhering to the safety protocols and giving everyone a laugh during this difficult time.

Ultimately, we do think that things will start be a little more normal when season 47 starts up in the fall, but we’ll be waiting a long time until then! Let’s just hope that tonight the show goes out with a bang, and the writers found a way to save some of their best stuff until the very end of the season. If you’re executive producer Lorne Michaels, you want people talking about a sketch or a memorable moment for most of the summer.

