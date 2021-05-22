The Good Doctor season 4 spoilers: How the 2-part finale begins!







The Good Doctor season 4 began with a two-part story — with that in mind, doesn’t it make sense that it ends the same way? The May 31 episode entitled “Venga” is the first of two emotional hours that will be different than almost any other that you’ve seen this season.

Take, for example, a different setting for Shaun Murphy and several other characters. The synopsis for this episode gives you a good sense of that:

“Venga” – During part one of the two-part season finale, the St. Bonaventure team travels to Guatemala on a surgical mission to help patients at a rural hospital. Once there, the team faces a small community that is in desperate need of their help but are assigned the daunting task of identifying who they can help most. And while Shaun seems to be thriving in Guatemala, Lea is still struggling with the loss of her baby on the season finale of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, MAY 31 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

For Shaun and Lea, one of the biggest challenges here may be living apart. Was it the right time for Shaun to away? It’s obviously a question that you have to wonder given their recent loss. Given how many characters go to Guatemala on this trip, Lea may also be without some of her other friends. How will she handle this situation?

While this synopsis does seem to suggest that Shaun is doing rather well in the midst of his journey, we do wonder if that can last. If everything was smooth sailing in Guatemala, we have a feeling that this wouldn’t be a two-part story! There’s a good chance that there are some serious problems coming down the road, so be prepared for both that and a cliffhanger in the finale — which should be coming up in June.

