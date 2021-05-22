





The Blacklist season 8 episode 19 is airing on NBC this coming Friday — and clearly, the network wants you worried about Donald Ressler. How can you not be after watching the promo below?

For the first thirteen seconds of this give or take, it seems like Reddington is going to get exactly what he wants after the events of last night’s “The Protean.” We know that Liz was arrested by the Task Force, just like we know that he was none too pleased with the idea. Hence, him deciding to do some sort of prison break! Judging from the fact that Liz is walking around in the promo, the story may not be so simple as her being locked away for good. She may not trust Raymond all that much, but he may be the only key to her freedom at the moment.

Now, let’s get to the end of the preview, where you can clearly see Ressler bleeding out. It looks like the character has been shot! There isn’t that much known about his condition beyond that, but we assume that over the course of this episode, some more information will start to become clear as to how this happens. Could Reddington shoot him to free Liz? It may sound extreme, but can you really rule it out? Whatever Reddington needs her for in order to complete his “30-year project,” we don’t get a sense that he is going to give up just because she’s locked away.

For now, know that there is no evidence that Diego Klattenhoff is leaving the show and this role, which he’s played from the very beginning. Nonetheless, clearly producers want you to worry.

Where do you think things are going on The Blacklist season 8 episode 19?

