This Is Us season 6 episode count: How many more are left?







With just 16 episodes overall, This Is Us season 5 has been the shortest season we’ve had a chance to see so far. Should we expect this to be the norm moving forward, or are we going to be shifting back to having longer runs again? If you’ve got this question at present, we more than understand.

Luckily, this is where we’ve got some good news — it appears as though the show is going back to 18! That’s great news for everyone out there hoping that there will be plenty of time to get the series its much-deserved farewell.

Speaking in a new interview with People Magazine on the end of the series, here is just some of what series star Mandy Moore had to say:

It is going to be pretty emotional to, sort of, let this go, but not living in that world quite yet. We still have 18 episodes to shoot, so we have quite a ways to go, but I’m very confident in how we’re going to wrap this whole thing up.

We’ve heard already that there are some parts of the final episode that have already been filmed, and it’s a pretty good reminder that the writers have had a plan here for quite some time. That’s in contrast to a lot of other series, which seem to have more of a “fly by the seat of their pants” approach to getting things done. This is probably one of the reasons why season 6 of This Is Us is the final one — it’s one of the things that the writers have wanted for a while. Adding another season at this point would equal stretching the show out beyond its natural life.

