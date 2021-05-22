Good Witch season 7 episode 2 video: Prepare for movie night!







Tomorrow night on the Hallmark Channel, Good Witch season 7 episode 2 will be here! There’s a lot to get excited for within this episode, whether it be a new mystery themed around sand or a fun celebration in movie night.

Of course, when is a celebration just a celebration? There’s almost certainly going to be something surprising that springs out of that, and you can get more of a sense of that in the synopsis below:

Cassie, Abigail and Joy learn the origins of the pouches of soil but have more questions than answers. All of Middleton Flashes back to the ‘50s when Martha organizes a “Grease”- themed movie night in the park that ends with a surprise romantic gesture.

Meanwhile, there are a couple of videos below that should amp up the excitement for this episode further. In the first one, you have a basic promo that serves to set the stage for some of what’s coming next with the rocks and the beach — something that Cassie is still trying to make sense of. The sneak peek, meanwhile, focuses more on Martha proclaiming that she wants to do a movie night, but doesn’t know exactly what the theme will be as of yet. Apparently this is a painstaking process and not something that can be rushed!

In true Good Witch fashion, none of these previews give you THAT much in the way of news of the overall story, but nor are they meant to. There’s a recognition here that patience is required in order to ensure that we find out where this season is going. For now, let’s just enjoy the journey! Season 7 started off with a reasonably-clean slate and as things go along, the mystery will only get more complicated.

