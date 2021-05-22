Saturday Night Live finale: Anya Taylor-Joy, Lil Nas X expectations







Tonight on Saturday Night Live, the big finale is officially here! Anya Taylor-Joy of The Queen’s Gambit is poised to host, and we’re already curious what she will bring to the table.

We’ll admit that, first and foremost, we’re surprised that Taylor-Joy is emceeing the last episode of the season. This is no slight against her, but rather unusual given that SNL often picks either former hosts or one-time cast members late in the season. They often want to ensure that they can end on the biggest bang possible, and there are some question marks that come with having a newbie host jump in. We think that Anya should deliver a lot of fun (and potentially a Queen’s Gambit parody), but it’s hard to know anything for certain with her.

We do think that this is one of those shows where the musical guest may get as much attention as the host, and it’s easy to understand why. Just think about all of the press that Lil Nas X has generated already this year! We have no way to predict what he’s going to bring stylistically to his performances tonight, but it’s a pretty fair guess to say that they are going to be memorable. If they weren’t, we’d almost wonder what show we were even watching.

Of course, beyond the episode itself there is one more question we’re wondering: Will this be the last episode for any of the cast members? There hasn’t been any public word on that, but we know that some people have been on long enough that it wouldn’t be a shock if they were to go. We just don’t want to lose a Kate McKinnon, a Cecily Strong, or an Aidy Bryant — those three have contributed so much to making this show what it is!

