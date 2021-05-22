Yellowstone season 4: Will premiere date news arrive by end of month?







If you’re like us, then you are probably off somewhere wondering about a Yellowstone season 4 premiere date at Paramount Network. How can you not be? We’re genuinely shocked that there isn’t a premiere date as of yet, but it’s our hope that we’ll be seeing one soon.

As a matter of fact, we have our suspicions that we could be learning about one over Memorial Day Weekend! The video below functions partly as a Wendy’s ad, but it also features actor Ian Bohen reminding fans of how crazy last season’s cliffhanger was! It’s basically a reminder of how long we’ve been kept waiting for news, and Bohen even mentions that it will be “worth the wait” when we get to the point that answers are finally out there.

This video also serves to hype up a marathon of new episodes coming on Memorial Day Weekend, and we honestly wouldn’t be shocked if there was some sort of date announcement coming at the end of it. If you are the producers of Yellowstone and also the network, don’t you want the biggest platform possible to push the show? We personally like to think that this is the case. If you want to premiere Yellowstone in June or July, this would also be the perfect time to announce things.

While obviously nothing is guaranteed in terms of Yellowstone getting a premiere-date launch platform, we’re crossing our fingers for it to be coming sooner rather than later. Filming has been done for a good while now; plus, this is the biggest cable show of the summer.

If a date is announced later this summer, rest assured that we’ll have it for you here.

What do you want to see the most over the course of Yellowstone season 4?

