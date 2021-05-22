Animal Kingdom season 6 spoilers: Meet a potential adversary!







We know that Animal Kingdom season 5 has yet to even premiere on TNT, but who doesn’t want some early news about season 6? It’s the final season for the show, and we’re starting to get a sense that the Cody Boys may be facing one of their biggest threats yet.

According to a report coming in from TVLine, Moran Atias of Tyrant fame is set to recur as Louise Thompson, a San Diego County detective who is going to do whatever she can to get justice — and she could be focusing on the likes of Deran and Pope next.

Per the official character description, Thompson’s “relentless pursuit of killers is driven by a dark, complicated and twisted history that comes from her trying to outrun her own trauma.” She’s also someone who has no problem manipulating others and breaking rules to get what she wants. If she sees it as a means to an end, then so be it.

So could this character be the person who finally takes down the Cody crew? We don’t want to say anything with 100% certainty, but it does feel like there’s a chance of that happening. A lot of these shows themed around criminal empires — think in terms of Breaking Bad or Power — end with the person facing repercussions for some of their actions. We wouldn’t be shocked at all if this is the sort of thing that happens here, though how it comes about could be different.

With Animal Kingdom season 5 coming around this July, odds are you’ll be waiting until 2022 to see the final episodes air. It’s going to be hard to say goodbye to this show, but at least the cast and crew are being given plenty of time to wrap a lot of this stuff up.

