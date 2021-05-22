





Tonight on The Blacklist season 8 episode 18, the NBC series had one of its biggest body counts in quite a long time. Just think in terms of all the major characters killed by The Protean! It started with Jax, Skip, and Essie … and then we got into Jennifer Reddington territory.

For those who need a quick refresher, Jennifer was the daughter of Reddington and Naomi Hyland, who has been deceased for quite some time. She worked with Liz briefly back at the start of season 8, right around when Megan Boone’s character was out to get him arrested. In the end, though, she was a normal person, someone who wasn’t quite meant for this world.

Now, unfortunately Jennifer has been taken out of it altogether. She was murdered in this episode by The Protean as one more means to get to Liz. His goal was to bring her in to Neville Townsend and he inflicted a LOT of chaos along the way. Yet, in the end he himself was killed by Ressler, who refused to let him do anything to Liz in a moment of crisis.

With Jennifer now dead, we do have major questions surrounding whether or not anything more will be revealed about her. We’ve never quite understood why Reddington didn’t care that much about her, and that leads us to wonder about who this character really is. He does seem to care a lot about Liz, so what makes her special other than her ties to the FBI? This could be something we learn more about in due time…

