Shark Tank: Dino Don, Copper Cow Coffee, Super Potty Trainer, Lit Handlers







Tonight on Shark Tank you will get to see Dino Don, Copper Cow Coffee, Super Potty Trainer, and Lit Handlers — oh, and did we also mention that this is the big season 12 finale? Some of the best pitches of the season are coming tonight, and we also have one of the craziest companies that has ever come into the Tank.

We’ve got details and links for ALL of the featured products below — but before we dive into that, let’s start off by sharing the synopsis:

“1222” – T-rexes, raptors and sharks! A husband and wife from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, wow the sharks with the biggest product ever brought to the tank…life sized, scientifically accurate animatronic dinosaurs! An entrepreneur from Los Angeles, California, pours her heart out while pitching the virtues of a popular caffeinated beverage inspired by her Vietnamese heritage. An entrepreneur from Buna, Texas, shocks the sharks with the big sales of her humble beverage coolers, while a pair of entrepreneurs from San Andrés, Colombia, and Simpsonville, South Carolina, respectively, introduce their genius tool that helps parents easily conquer potty training on the season finale of “Shark Tank,” FRIDAY, MAY 21 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Copper Cow Coffee – As a coffee fanatic, it goes without saying that this one has our interest! We’re talking here about Vietnamese pour-over coffee with condensed milk that you can take with you just about everywhere! There are different flavors, and it’s made with beans that also contain more caffeine than the Arabica beans that are fairly common nationwide. It’s a different way to drink coffee, so will it appeal to the Sharks?

Dino Don – Do you want a 65-foot tall robotic dinosaur? Then this company is for you! Honestly, we have no clue what the mainstream value for this sort of thing is, but we suppose the play here is to sell these to museums, tourist stops, and other places who want their own Jurassic Park at their disposal. They are custom build and there are a WIDE array of dinosaurs to choose from.

Super Potty Trainer – What we have here is a spin on potty-training that allows toddlers to use the actual commode. It attaches to the toilet, and creates an environment where it eliminates the fear of falling it. It’s more of a direct bridge to children directly using the toilet. Is it as cool as a life-sized robotic dinosaur? No, but to be honest, what is?

Lit Handlers – Finally, let’s talk a twist on the traditional koozie. In addition to protecting and insulating your drinks, it also has a handle attachment that you can use to storm lip balm, cash, or a number of other small things. Basically, it’s easy access to something while you’re also carrying a beverage and/or some other things. With some bold designs, they may be able to win some sharks over!

