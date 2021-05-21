Gomorrah season 5: Is it renewed? HBO Max premiere date hopes







Following its premiere on HBO Max this week, what can we say in regards to Gomorrah season 5? Is it even happening? As you would imagine, there are a few different things to talk through in this piece!

With all of that being said, let’s begin here by handing down some great news — there will, in fact, be another season of the show coming! Not only that, but production on this season is reportedly going to wrap this month.

Here comes the sad news: This is poised to be the final season of the Italian drama series. We know that all good things must come to an end, and in a lot of ways it’s remarkable that Gomorrah lasted this long in the first place. This is not a knock against the show, but rather a reminder that international series don’t always have an extremely-long shelf life. Heck, even here in the United States a lot of shows struggle to make it past the three or four-season mark.

Because production is just wrapping up, it’s a little too early to say stateside when a Gomorrah season 5 is going to arrive on the aforementioned streaming service. Our hope is that it could turn up in the first half of 2022, and we have to think that’s also when HBO Max would want it. Building a large roster of international properties is key to its success, as you want to ensure that there is almost always something for everyone. In terms of its style and tone there’s a lot to like here, so we just have to wait and see now what the future is going to hold.

If season 5 is the end, then let’s also hope for some sort of proper closure. Doesn’t everyone deserve it after being a part of this world for such a long stretch of time?

What do you want to see when it comes to Gomorrah season 5?

Are you sad that this is going to be the final batch of episodes? Be sure to share right away in the comments! After you do just that, stick around to make sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

