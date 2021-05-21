Who Killed Sara? season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?







Following its big premiere on Netflix this week, can you expect a Who Killed Sara? season 3 to happen? Or, are we close to the end of the road?

For the time being, we should note the following: Nothing has been decided when it comes to the future of the series. Ultimately, we’ve gotta wait and see what the streaming service decides. The first season of the show proved to be a surprise hit, and one of those few shows that was able to emerge from a crowded field of competition.

So can that very thing happen again? For now, we have to be cautiously optimistic about it. We think that Netflix needs shows that can continue to generate discussion week after week — the big question here is just how long the show can sustain itself. Because we’re talking about a thriller here, these tend to have a little bit more limited of a shelf life. There are only so many times that you can hit the same notes until everything starts to blend together, and that is a legitimate concern here.

Yet, we don’t think we’re at that point just yet. Odds are, Netflix will make a decision on a Who Killed Sara? season 3 at some point over the next couple of months, and we’ll hear about a premiere date (if renewed) at some point before 2023 rolls around. We’d love to say that another season will air at the same exact time next year, but there is a part of us well-aware of how this could just be wishful thinking. The last thing we want to do is get our hopes up for something that may or may not ultimately happen.

The best way to ensure such a renewal happens is to watch Who Killed Sara? season 2 the whole way through. After all, they want to have confidence that people will be eager to watch the next batch of episodes!

