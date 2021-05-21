Law & Order: Organized Crime episode 7 spoilers: Stabler hatches a plan







Next week on Law & Order: Organized Crime episode 7, you are going to be inching closer to Stabler’s big showdown. While nothing is confirmed, it’s our hope that Christopher Meloni’s character will square off with Wheatley by the end of it all. That allows season 2 to venture into all sorts of other interesting territory — we know already that the plan is to tell a number of other stories in eight-episode arcs.

We don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves yet, though, given that this next episode is entitled “Everybody Takes a Beating Sometime.” Well, that doesn’t sound overly optimistic, now does it?

Below, we have the full Law & Order: Organized Crime episode 7 synopsis with some more information all about what lies ahead:

05/27/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : Bell’s family goes public with their lawsuit, which leads to almost-instant repercussions on the job. Angela tries to extract her children from Wheatley’s clutches. Stabler puts the finishing touches on a long-awaited plan. TV-14

Stabler’s plan here is obviously one to shut down the operation however possible, but with every action comes consequences. We just hope that he’s prepared for some of them here.

As for the finale…

We can already tell you that the first episode in early June will showcase more of the court side of things — in true Law & Order fashion, this show is not just about defeating the bad guys on the street. It’s also about finding a way to ensure that they cannot inflict any more damage elsewhere. It’s not until then that Stabler can start to breathe easier.

If you didn’t know, Meloni is also going to be appearing on the final episode of SVU season 22 in early June. There are more crossovers ahead!

